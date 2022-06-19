Keller allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over six innings in Sunday's win over the Giants. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

After coughing up a pair of runs in the first inning, Keller fired five scoreless frames to produce another solid performance. He retired 14 of the final 16 batters he faces, including a streak of 10 at one point. Since rejoining the rotation against the Dodgers on May 31, Keller has turned in four straight starts of at least five innings and fewer than three runs; he's sporting a 18:11 K:BB and a 2.42 ERA during that stretch, The 26-year-old righty is expected to start in Tampa Bay next week.