Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Castro entered Wednesday's game having gone just 3-for-22 across his prior seven games. However, he delivered a two-RBI single in the seventh inning and also tallied a double prior to coming around to score a frame earlier. Castro has a clear path to playing time for the foreseeable future with Oneil Cruz (ankle) out, and he's maintained a .273/.377/.424 line with two home runs, 10 RBI and nine runs scored across 77 plate appearances to this point.