Castro went 3-for-5 while driving in a pair of runs in an extra-innings win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Castro tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth with a double and gave the Pirates some insurance with a single in the 10th to make the score 6-3 Pirates. The 23-year-old has picked up hits in five consecutive contests and seen his average rise from .176 to .296 in the process. Castro is going to get regular playing time it appears with O'Neil Cruz (ankle) out for at least the first half of the season, and the early returns as the starting shortstop for the Pirates have been promising.