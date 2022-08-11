Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Castro was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 9 and has started both games at second base since. On Wednesday, he tallied a two-out triple in the sixth inning and ultimately came around to score on a double by Greg Allen. Castro has hit only .205/.279/.321 across 86 plate appearances in the majors this season, though it seems as if the Pirates are interested in finding him consistent playing time across the final two months.
