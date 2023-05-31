Castro will start at second base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Castro will be rewarded with a fourth consecutive start after he went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win. However, if Carlos Santana (spine) is back in action for the team's next game Friday in St. Louis, the Pirates may not have room in the lineup for both Castro and Connor Joe, who has also noticed an uptick in playing time while Santana has been day-to-day.