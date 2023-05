Castro is out of the lineup Thursday afternoon against the Rays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

This looks to be a planned day of rest for Castro, who has posted a strong .274/.374/.440 batting line through 99 plate appearances this season for the NL Central-leading Pirates. Tucupita Marcano will cover shortstop and bat leadoff versus the Rays and righty Zach Eflin.