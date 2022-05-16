Castro will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Cubs.

Castro has now drawn five consecutive starts, with four of them coming at shortstop. He appears to be ahead of Diego Castillo in the pecking order for work at the position, but both players will lose out on work at shortstop once Kevin Newman (groin) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list, likely at some point next week. When Newman is back, Castro may still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone over Josh VanMeter, but Castro will need to pick up the pace at the plate to ensure he sticks in an everyday role.