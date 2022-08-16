Major League Baseball issued Castro a one-game suspension Tuesday after violating league policy by having a cell phone in his pocket during an Aug. 9 game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. He plans to appeal the suspension and will be eligible to play until his appeal is heard, according to Justice delos Santos of MLB.com.

Castro was also fined for the incident, which occurred the same day he was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. The 25-year-old wasn't believed to have been using his phone for any sort of competitive advantage, so he's likely hopeful that an independent party will look more favorably on his situation. Even if the one-game ban is eventually upheld, Castro shouldn't lose too much momentum from what's been an encouraging start since he returned from the minors. Over his six games in August with the Bucs, Castro has gone 8-for-21 with four extra-base hits.