Castro will report to Triple-A Indianapolis despite earlier Saturday reports saying he had been sent to Double-A Altoona, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Castro found himself without a 26-man roster spot after Gregory Polanco (hip) was activated from the injured list. It initially sounded like Castro would be heading back to Altoona, but he'll instead make his first stop in Triple-A. Castro went just 3-for-17 during his time with Pittsburgh, but he posted a solid .306/.349/.549 slash line across 212 Double-A plate appearances.