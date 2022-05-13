Castro went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Thursday against the Reds.
Castro was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Thursday's game and started at shortstop while hitting ninth. It was his first appearance in the big leagues this season, though he accrued 93 plate appearances with Pittsburgh in 2021 and posted a .198/.258/.395 line. Cole Tucker was optioned in the corresponding move, so Castro should be able to find playing time at a combination of second base and shortstop until Kevin Newman (groin) is activated from the injured list.