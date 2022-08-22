Castro went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Sunday against the Reds.

Castro delivered an RBI double in the first inning, and he now has consecutive performances with multiple hits and an RBI. Since being recalled on Aug. 9, Castro is hitting .326 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored across 43 at-bats. Most notably, he's striking out at only a 17.4 percent clip in that span. Ke'Bryan Hayes' (back) impending return will take away Castro's path to playing time at third base, but Castro is also capable of playing both second base and shortstop.