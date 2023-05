Castro went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 victory over the Tigers.

Castro swatted his fifth home run of the season in the fourth inning off Eduardo Rodriguez before adding a second RBI on a base hit in the seventh. Castro, making his first start since May 8, snapped a 1-for-13 stretch with his two-hit effort Wednesday. He's now slashing .260/.366/.452 with 13 runs scored and 16 RBI through 123 plate appearances this season.