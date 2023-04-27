Castro went 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Dodgers.

Castro tied the game 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning before extending Pittsburgh's lead to 6-2 with a solo homer in the sixth. Castro had a big series against the Dodgers, going 4-for-10 with a double, a home run and four RBI. The 23-year-old Castro has gotten off to a solid start this year, slashing .279/.383/.471 with three home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 81 plate appearances. He'll continue to serve as the Pirates' regular shortstop while Oneil Cruz (ankle) is sidelined.