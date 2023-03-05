Castro is in competition to start at second base along with Ji Hwan Bae and Tucupita Marcano, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Castro had an inconsistent season with the Pirates in 2022 -- he spent a large portion of the season in the minors -- but he posted a .788 OPS with 10 home runs across 200 plate appearances in the second half of the campaign. Through four games in spring training, Castro hasn't helped his cause by collecting only one hit and striking out five times in 13 plate appearances.