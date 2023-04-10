Castro appears to be first in line to step in as the Pirates' everyday shortstop beginning with Monday's game against the Astros with Oneil Cruz out indefinitely after suffering a fractured left ankle in Sunday's 1-0 win over the White Sox, Justice de los Santos of MLB.com reports.

Castro has started in five of the Pirates' first nine games -- all at second base -- slashing .176/.263/.235 across his first 19 plate appearances. He shifted over to shortstop following Cruz's departure in the sixth inning with an injury that will more than likely sideline him for several weeks, if not months. The Pirates will likely call up one of Tucupita Marcano or Chris Owings from Triple-A Indianapolis to add depth in the middle infield, but Castro, who logged 155 innings at shortstop with the big club in 2022, looks like he'll get the first crack at replacing Cruz. Castro showed some surprising pop and a modicum of speed during his 71 games in the majors last season, but the high strikeout rates that have been a staple of his profile since he reached the upper levels of the minors are likely to make him a batting-average risk while he's playing regularly.