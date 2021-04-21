Castro is making his MLB debut in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He is starting at third base and batting eighth.

The Pirates protected Castro from the Rule 5 draft by adding him to the 40-man roster this past offseason, and that will enable him to make his MLB debut before playing a game at Double-A or Triple-A. Castro hits the ball really hard, but has some major swing-and-miss concerns. He can play second base in addition to the hot corner and will likely head back to the minors in the near future.