The Pirates could begin the season with Castro in a rotation at second base, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Castro was viewed as the favorite to land the second base job out of spring training, but he's struggled to a .226 average while striking out 19 times across 56 plate appearances. Neither Ji Hwan Bae nor Mark Mathias has stood out this spring either, so Castro should still see some playing time early on. However, he'll have to perform well to maintain his job.