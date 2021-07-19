The Pirates demoted Castro from Triple-A Indianapolis to Double-A Altoona on Sunday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
After he was optioned off the Pirates' active roster Saturday, Castro stayed at Indianapolis for one day before moving on to Altoona, where he had spent all season prior to his July 6 call-up to the majors. The 22-year-old infielder has posted a .909 OPS over 216 plate appearances at Altoona on the campaign, so it may not be long before he settles at Indianapolis on a more permanent basis.
More News
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Going to Triple-A after all•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Sent to minors•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Pops pair of homers in win•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Hits first major-league homer•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Recalled to big leagues•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Sent to minors•