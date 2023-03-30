Castro is absent from the Pirates' lineup for Thursday's opener against the Reds.
Castro struggled this spring which caused him to lose the grip on his presumed starting role at second base. It will be Ji Hwan Bae at the keystone Thursday. The switch-hitting Castro figures to start at second against lefties, although it probably won't be a strict platoon.
