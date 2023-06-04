Castro will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Castro appeared to benefit from a spike in playing time last week while Carlos Santana was day-to-day with a spinal injury, but Castro nows finds himself in the lineup for the second time in three games alongside Santana. With two-hit efforts in three of his last four starts, Castro may have pushed himself back into a near-everyday role in the infield for the time being. Meanwhile, Ji Hwan Bae has made three of his last four starts in center field to create an opening for Castro at the keystone.