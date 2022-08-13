Castro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.

Castro has gone 4-for-12 with a homer and a pair of triples in four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. He started the first two contests after his recall at second base, and he picked up a spot start at the hot corner Friday. For the season, the infielder is slashing .217/.286/.386 with a pair of homers, five RBI, eight runs scored, two stolen bases and three triples through 91 plate appearances. If the switch hitter can stay productive with the bat, he should carve out a fairly steady role despite not having a set position.