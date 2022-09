Castro went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored Wednesday against the Yankees.

Castro was the only Pirate to collect multiple hits Wednesday, and it was the third time he's done so in his last seven starts. Since being recalled on Aug. 9, Castro has hit .268 with 10 home runs, 16 runs scored and 20 RBI across 38 games. Though he's striking out at a 28.1 percent clip in that span, Castro is making the case for a role in Pittsburgh to begin the 2023 campaign.