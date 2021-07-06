Castro was recalled to the 26-man roster from Double-A Altoona on Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Castro was briefly called up to the majors in mid-April and went hitless in three at-bats before being sent to the club's alternate training site. He was assigned to Double-A when the minor-league season began and he remained with Altoona up until Tuesday. He'll skip Triple-A once again as he rejoins the Pirates, where he should provide the infield depth following Phillip Evans move to the 7-day concussion IL.