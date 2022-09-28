site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-rodolfo-castro-riding-pine-wednesday-855568 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Castro isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds.
Castro went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts Tuesday and will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Kevin Newman is taking over at the keystone and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read