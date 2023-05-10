site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Sitting again Wednesday
Castro is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Castro will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench for the second consecutive game. Chris Owings is playing shortstop and hitting eighth in Castro's absence.
