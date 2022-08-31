Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Though Castro doesn't have a handle on a full-time gig at any position, he managed to stick in the lineup for 15 of the Pirates' previous 16 games while moving between second base and third base, with his only absence during that span coming while he served a suspension. Considering that Castro has slashed .318/.375/.591 with eight extra-base hits and two stolen bases since his promotion from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier this month, he looks poised to stick in a quasi-everyday role while his bat remains hot. He's likely just getting routine maintenance as the Pirates conclude their series in Milwaukee with a day game after a night game