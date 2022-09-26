site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Sitting Monday
By
RotoWire Staff

Castro isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
Kevin Newman will play second base in the series opener. Castro has excelled in his last 11 games, hitting .273 with three home runs, nine RBI and three walks.
