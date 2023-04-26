Castro went 1-for-4 Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Castro got off to a hot start after becoming an everyday player in the absence of Oneil Cruz (ankle). However, he's in the midst of a cold stretch, as he's collected only three hits in his last 22 at-bats across seven games. Overall, he's still hitting .258/.370/.403 in 73 plate appearances.
