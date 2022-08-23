Castro went 1-for-3 with one steal in Monday's 2-1 loss against the Braves.

The 23-year-old added to what has quietly been a strong stretch since being recalled on Aug. 8. His stolen base was his fourth on the season, and his base hit extends his hitting streak to four games. He is now batting .326 since being called up and is looking like he could be a sneaky middle infield option in deeper leagues while he still has the hot hand.