Castro went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Yankees.
Castro took Clay Holmes deep with two runners on base to put Pittsburgh up 8-4 in the eighth inning before Wil Crowe blew the game in the bottom of the ninth. The 23-year-old has reached base safely in all but four games since the beginning of September but is batting just .208 in 72 at-bats during that stretch. On the bright side, he has knocked in 14 batters in those games hitting in the middle of the Pittsburgh lineup and could be a good source of RBI in the final weeks of the season.