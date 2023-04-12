Castro went 2-for-4 with two runs scored Tuesday against the Astros.
Castro has started at shortstop in both games since Oneil Cruz (ankle) went down, and he's hit seventh in the order on each occasion. While his defensive play has been unsteady, Castro reached base three times Tuesday -- he was hit by a pitch in the second inning -- and has at least one hit in three of his last four games. He has only one RBI and one extra-base hit across 26 plate appearances for the season, but he now has a clear path to playing time.
More News
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Likely to replace Cruz at shortstop•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: On bench for opener•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: May lack consistent playing time•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: In competition for second base job•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Sitting Monday•