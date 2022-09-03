Beede (1-5) took the loss against Toronto on Friday's, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one over three innings.

Beede entered the contest in the fourth inning after opener Johan Oviedo left the game tied 0-0. Beede ended up tossing 26 of 47 pitches for strikes across four frames, but allowed two runs to score on a Santiago Espinal double. This was his fourth loss in consecutive appearances. During that span, Beede's ERA has gradually increased from 3.72 to where it now sits at 4.94.