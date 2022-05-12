site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Tyler Beede: Claimed by Pittsburgh
Beede was claimed off waivers by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Beede was designated for assignment by the Giants last week and will now join the Pirates. The right-hander has a 4.66 ERA, 2.07 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB over 9.2 innings this season out of the bullpen.
