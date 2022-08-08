Beede is listed as the Pirates' starting pitcher for Monday's game in Arizona.
Though Beede will be making his second straight turn through the rotation, the Pirates may be treating his start as another glorified bullpen day. The Pirates will likely allow Beede to progressively stretch out over his subsequent starts, but he probably can't be counted on to cover much more than three frames Monday after he threw 42 pitches and lasted just 1.1 innings (while giving up four earned runs) in his first start of the season last week versus the Brewers.