Beede will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The right-hander has exclusively worked out of the bullpen for the Giants and Pirates this year, but he'll step into the rotation Wednesday after Pittsburgh traded away Jose Quintana. Beede covered three innings during his last appearance Sunday, so he shouldn't be expected to have a full starting workload. It's unclear if Pittsburgh plans to keep him in the rotation or if he'll shift back to the bullpen after Wednesday's outing.