Beede gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings in an 8-7 win over the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Beede made his first start of the season after pitching well in a middle relief role throughout the year. However, the experiment did not go as planned for the Pirates and Beede was chased in the second inning after 42 pitches. It is unclear as to whether Beede will be given another opportunity to start or if manager Derek Shelton will hand the ball to someone else to replace the hole in the rotation left by Jose Quintana being shipped out at the trade deadline.