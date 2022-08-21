Beede (1-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk over four innings in a 10-1 loss to the Reds. He struck out two.

Beede allowed a two-run double from Austin Romine in the fourth followed by a two-run homer from outfielder Jake Fraley later that inning. The righty spent most of the season as a reliever before being given a chance as a starter on August 3. The 29-year-old has now made four straight starts and recorded a shaky 7.50 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in 12 innings during that span.