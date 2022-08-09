Beede allowed two hits and a walk over 3.2 shutout innings in Monday's loss to Arizona. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

It was a solid bounce back for Beede after he gave up four runs and was chased in the second inning in his last start against Milwaukee. The only extra-base hit he allowed was a two-out double by Christian Walker in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.57 with a 27:20 K:BB through 45.1 frames. As of now, Beede is projected to start in San Francisco this weekend.