Pirates' Tyler Callihan: Goes yard twice in wild win

Callihan went 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers.

Callihan was instrumental in Pittsburgh's comeback Wednesday, blasting a three-run jack in the eighth inning to put the Pirates ahead 7-6. He also launched a solo homer off Shohei Ohtani earlier. Callihan has gone 4-for-12 with four extra-base hits, six RBI, five walks and a stolen base in the major leagues this year, and Wednesday's heroics should bolster his case for more playing time.