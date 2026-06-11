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Pirates' Tyler Callihan: Goes yard twice in wild win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Callihan went 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Dodgers.

Callihan was instrumental in Pittsburgh's comeback Wednesday, blasting a three-run jack in the eighth inning to put the Pirates ahead 7-6. He also launched a solo homer off Shohei Ohtani earlier. Callihan has gone 4-for-12 with four extra-base hits, six RBI, five walks and a stolen base in the major leagues this year, and Wednesday's heroics should bolster his case for more playing time.

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