Crowe (5-10) took the loss in Tuesday's 9-8 loss against the Yankees. He allowed five runs on four hits and one walk without recording an out.

Crowe entered the ninth inning with a healthy 8-4 lead but failed to record an out and suffered the loss. He allowed a solo home run off the bat of Aaron Judge to start the inning and then allowed the Yankees to load the bases for Giancarlo Stanton who crushed a walkoff home run. The showing increased his ERA by more than half a run to 4.15 and is his third time allowing three or more runs in his last seven appearances.