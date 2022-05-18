Crowe is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Cubs in Chicago, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Crowe made 25 starts for the Pirates in 2021, but he's worked exclusively as a reliever so far this season, covering 21 innings over 13 appearances while accruing a 2.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Since he hasn't worked more than two innings in any of his outings since April 21 and will be pitching Wednesday on three days' rest, Crowe could be deployed as a glorified opener in front of Mitch Keller, who was initially scheduled to start before being moved to the bullpen.