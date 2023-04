Crowe allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over three innings against the White Sox on Friday. He struck out four and picked up a save.

Crowe tossed the last three innings of Friday's slugfest and picked up his first save of the season. He worked through two relatively easy innings before coughing up a pair of runs in the ninth. Crowe has thrown five frames in two appearances out of the bullpen, yielding two runs with a 4:2 K:BB.