Crowe pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.
David Bednar was called upon to cover two innings Monday, so he wasn't available Tuesday. Crowe was able to deliver his second save of the season, retiring Kevin Pillar and Mookie Betts on flyouts before ending the game with a Freddie Freeman groundout. Crowe has filled a versatile role in the bullpen this year, though his previous save was of the three-inning variety against the Cubs on April 13. He's at a 2.35 ERA, 1.01 WHIP And 30:13 K:BB with a 2-2 record, three holds and two blown saves across 30.2 innings in 20 appearances.