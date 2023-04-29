site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Wil Crowe: Moved to 60-day IL
Crowe (shoulder) was transferred Saturday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Miguel Andujar, who had his contract selected by the Pirates on Saturday. Crowe is out indefinitely with a right shoulder issue.
