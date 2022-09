Crowe allowed two hits and two walks over two scoreless innings Monday, striking out one and earning a save over the Reds.

Crowe put two Reds on base in each of the eighth and ninth frames but escaped both threats to finish off the 6-3 win. He was 2-3 with a blown save and a 6.39 ERA over his 12 previous outings since he last recorded a save Aug. 2. The 28-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.64 with a 64:34 K:BB through 56 appearances.