Crowe struck out the side and surrendered a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Brewers.

Crowe was called upon to protect a two-run lead and worked around a one-out single to tally his third save of the season. With David Bednar (back) unavailable, the closer role could be up for grabs in the short term in Pittsburgh. While Yerry De Los Santos once appeared to be next in line for save chances, Crowe followed him into the game Tuesday. Crowe has quietly had a strong season, maintaining a 3.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 56:24 K:BB across 57 frames.