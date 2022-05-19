Crowe allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out three across two innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Crowe served as the opener and worked two fairly effective innings before giving way to Mitch Keller. Crowe served up a solo home run to Ian Happ but struck out three of the final four batters he faced. While he started the season strong, Crowe has allowed seven earned runs across his last eight appearances spanning 9.2 innings, which has inflated his overall ERA to 2.74 across 23 frames.