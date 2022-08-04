Crowe (4-6) didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one across 1.1 innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Brewers.

Crowe bailed out Yerry De Los Santos in the eighth inning, recording the final out of the frame with two runners on base. Crowe went on to pitch a clean ninth inning in a tied game and appears to be the preferred option to close games with David Bednar (back) sidelined. After some struggles in June, Crowe has posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and an 11:3 K:BB across his last 14 innings.