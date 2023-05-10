Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters Wednesday that Crowe received a PRP injection in his right shoulder two weeks ago, and he's halfway through four weeks of not throwing, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Crowe is currently on the 60-day injured list because of his shoulder issues and isn't eligible to return to the Pittsburgh pitching staff until the end of June. The right-hander will likely be an option in the middle innings whenever he's ready to make his return.