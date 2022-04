Tsutsugo went 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI Sunday against the Nationals.

Tsutsugo delivered his fourth RBI of the season on a groundout in the seventh inning. He has shown strong patience early in the campaign, maintaining a .368 on-base percentage while drawing seven free passes across 38 plate appearances. On the other hand, Tsutsugo has yet to produce an extra-base hit and is slugging just .241 as a result.